Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Globe Life by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 30,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after buying an additional 83,595 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,550,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In related news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock opened at $92.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.65 and its 200-day moving average is $96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.