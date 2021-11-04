Royal Bank of Canada Has $35.40 Million Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 791.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,704,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401,071 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $35,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 181.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.