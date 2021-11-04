Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $975,000 in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries stock opened at $182.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.76. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.93 and a twelve month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

