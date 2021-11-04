Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,589 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $87,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 715,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,769,000 after acquiring an additional 83,820 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,152.2% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 72,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 69,301 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 23,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Shares of ATO opened at $93.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.