Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 45.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,469,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $91,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 49.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after purchasing an additional 205,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 11,517.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,795 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,055,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials stock opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.82 and a beta of 3.92. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.60 million. Equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

