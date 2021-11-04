Morgan Stanley Sells 1,625,253 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $92,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Amundi bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $426,914,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6,838.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,786,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,064,000 after buying an additional 2,746,409 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $85,072,000. Dendur Capital LP raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 248.5% in the first quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,152,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,851,000 after buying an additional 2,248,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,794,000 after buying an additional 2,115,002 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $744,322.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

