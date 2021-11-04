Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,425,262 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,793,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,425,262 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $15,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344,299 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,371,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,590 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,646,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,499,000 after acquiring an additional 66,455 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,025,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 2.11.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTI. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

