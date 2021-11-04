Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 230.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,893 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,361,000 after buying an additional 2,538,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,842,000 after buying an additional 326,919 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,229,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 117,004 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $25,986,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

RADI stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

