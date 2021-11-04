Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 12,624 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 142.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in POSCO by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in POSCO by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PKX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE PKX opened at $63.46 on Thursday. POSCO has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $92.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.92.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter.

POSCO Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

