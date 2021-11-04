Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 18,711 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,711 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth $449,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CAE by 147,876.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 139,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CAE by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 59,088 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CAE by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CAE by 57.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 197,960 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

CAE stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.70.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

