State Street Corp Has $122.15 Million Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,037,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 284,404 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Carpenter Technology worth $122,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 188,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 71,013 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 808,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,517,000 after acquiring an additional 41,072 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,566,000 after acquiring an additional 165,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

NYSE:CRS opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.80%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.