Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 27,815 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 984,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $44,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 639,276 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 833,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after acquiring an additional 148,476 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

NYSE KNX opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average is $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $59.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,164.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,100 shares of company stock worth $8,648,419. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

