Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.29% of Blackbaud worth $123,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 66.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 2.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 14.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $218,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $192,033.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,760.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,045 shares of company stock valued at $780,342. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $73.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.53. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.55 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

