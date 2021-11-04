Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $32.22 Million Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 577,551 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 564,119 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $32,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 52,050 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,360,274.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $446,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,726 shares of company stock worth $7,553,916 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $58.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 2.08. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.