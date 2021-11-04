Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,852,861 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,696 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of People’s United Financial worth $31,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 267.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 103.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBCT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $18.58 on Thursday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.13.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

