Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock Holdings Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 877,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.61% of Watts Water Technologies worth $128,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $192.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.43 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.15. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

