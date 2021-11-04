Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 2,425 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $101.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.05. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.44.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

MAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

