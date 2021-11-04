The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Holdings Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,289,000 after purchasing an additional 599,249 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after purchasing an additional 491,081 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,988,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,428,000 after acquiring an additional 92,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

SMG opened at $162.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $139.20 and a 12-month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

