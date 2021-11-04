Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.98.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

