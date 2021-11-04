State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,535,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $130,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Glaukos by 36.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GKOS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $53.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $63.84. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $42.69 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

