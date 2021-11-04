SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,080,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $131,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 13.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,331,000 after purchasing an additional 32,845 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in SYNNEX by 11.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in SYNNEX by 7.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 30.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth approximately $3,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,407 shares of company stock worth $1,609,858. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

Shares of SNX opened at $110.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.81. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

