State Street Corp Has $131.33 Million Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,544 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.97% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $131,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,002,000 after purchasing an additional 216,673 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,376,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,049,000 after purchasing an additional 53,492 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,955,000 after purchasing an additional 468,710 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,770,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,360,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,357,000 after purchasing an additional 429,435 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.80. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

