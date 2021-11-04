Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,036,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,373 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $133,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,561 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,524,000 after acquiring an additional 944,759 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,988,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,598,000 after acquiring an additional 679,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 335.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,614,000 after acquiring an additional 660,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,542.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,449,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,086,361 shares of company stock worth $72,220,038. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $75.52 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

