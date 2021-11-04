UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,918 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.35% of Eastman Chemical worth $55,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $699,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,770,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN opened at $109.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.93.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.