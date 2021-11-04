UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $57.98 Million in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,183,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,976,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $581,886,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,722,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,627,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,790,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,808,000.

OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

