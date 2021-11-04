Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Gap Up to $1.57

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.57, but opened at $1.63. Geron shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 29,189 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GERN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a negative net margin of 25,083.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Geron by 741.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 268.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 59.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

