Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $48.82

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.82, but opened at $46.90. Valneva shares last traded at $46.90, with a volume of 3 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valneva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth $1,486,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth $5,138,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth $203,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

