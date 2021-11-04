Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $48.82

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.82, but opened at $46.90. Valneva shares last traded at $46.90, with a volume of 3 shares.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valneva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth $1,486,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth $5,138,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth $203,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
