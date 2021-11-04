Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.12. Approximately 365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 132,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RLYB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.31) by $1.51. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rallybio Corp will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rallybio stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

