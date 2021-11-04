Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 323,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,203,932 shares.The stock last traded at $203.71 and had previously closed at $204.84.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.79 and its 200 day moving average is $180.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLY. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at $103,023,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,941,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,664,000 after purchasing an additional 283,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,057,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,831,000 after purchasing an additional 268,422 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 385.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 170,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 556,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,291,000 after purchasing an additional 214,810 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

