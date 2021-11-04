Brokerages Set Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) PT at $15.58

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $865.51 million, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 2.74. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

