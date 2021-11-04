Analysts Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Target Price at $5.06

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XEBEF shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XEBEF opened at $2.88 on Monday. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

