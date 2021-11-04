Analysts Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Target Price at $5.06

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XEBEF shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XEBEF opened at $2.88 on Monday. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

