Brokerages Expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.54. Bassett Furniture Industries reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.
Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.30%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 92,133.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $17.46 on Monday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 116.67%.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.
See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.