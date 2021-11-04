Brokerages Expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.54. Bassett Furniture Industries reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

BSET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 92,133.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $17.46 on Monday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 116.67%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

