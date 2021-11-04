Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms have commented on QUISF. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.20 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank began coverage on Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS QUISF opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

