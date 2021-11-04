Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.54

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.54 and last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $48.38 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,212,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,304,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in Arco Platform by 216.8% in the second quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 848,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 580,345 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Arco Platform by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 846,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Arco Platform by 25.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 842,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after purchasing an additional 168,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Arco Platform in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,849,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arco Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

