Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.23 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.45.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $40.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.19.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. Dril-Quip’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A P. Shukis sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $56,796.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 5,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $119,553.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,955 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 7.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,884,000 after purchasing an additional 271,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,036,000 after purchasing an additional 38,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,053,000 after purchasing an additional 61,285 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,611,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,572,000 after acquiring an additional 123,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,788,000 after acquiring an additional 24,583 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

