Gartner (NYSE:IT) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $363.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $341.00.
Several other research firms also recently commented on IT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $295.71.
Shares of IT stock opened at $325.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner has a twelve month low of $139.20 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.23.
In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,131 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Gartner by 70,458.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gartner by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,888,000 after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gartner by 7.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,403,000 after acquiring an additional 47,347 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.
See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.