Gartner (NYSE:IT) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $363.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $341.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $295.71.

Shares of IT stock opened at $325.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner has a twelve month low of $139.20 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.23.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,131 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Gartner by 70,458.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gartner by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,888,000 after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gartner by 7.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,403,000 after acquiring an additional 47,347 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

