LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.10.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -73.38 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 19.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 160,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 33.2% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 42.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

