Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ORC. TheStreet downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jonestrading upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

ORC stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $687.51 million, a P/E ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 1.25. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.66%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 39,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.