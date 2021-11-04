PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in October

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS PIFFY opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.3012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 2.61%.

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk engages in the manufacture and production of foods. It operates through the following segments: Noodles Division, Dairy Division, Food Seasonings Division, Snack Foods Division, Nutrition and Special Foods Division, and Beverages Division. The Noodles Division produces and markets instant bag noodles, cup noodles, egg noodles, and vermicelli.

