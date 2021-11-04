SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Increased to $435.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $360.00 to $435.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $357.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $340.91.

SEDG opened at $352.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.73 and its 200-day moving average is $269.37. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.52, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.03.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $8,872,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,074 shares of company stock valued at $15,410,058 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after buying an additional 711,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,334,000 after buying an additional 87,999 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after buying an additional 219,085 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,481,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,061,000 after buying an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

