Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Service Co. International worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Service Co. International by 15.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $13,568,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 8.6% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $7,030,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $109,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,230,958.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,938 shares of company stock worth $17,961,588 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Service Co. International stock opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $70.03.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

