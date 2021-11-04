Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Position Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,903,000 after acquiring an additional 461,917 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 841,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,884,000 after purchasing an additional 39,834 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178,659 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a "c+" rating to a "b+" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $121.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.32. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $66.78 and a 52-week high of $122.80.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

