Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 290,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 817.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 619.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VST. Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

