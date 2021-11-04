Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 137.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $224,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.33.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock opened at $177.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.24. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.82 and a 1 year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.