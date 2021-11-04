Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan Sells 38,344 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.24, for a total transaction of $13,659,666.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher William Degnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $11,599,060.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.55, for a total transaction of $11,600,977.20.

On Thursday, August 26th, Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.23, for a total transaction of $3,875,582.63.

Snowflake stock opened at $353.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.93. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Snowflake by 98.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.72.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

