Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Given New $2.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AGRX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $1.03 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agile Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $74.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 190.36% and a negative net margin of 2,072.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 5,734,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $4,874,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 134,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,835 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 451,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 747,131 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.