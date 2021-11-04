BMO Capital Markets Trims Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Target Price to $67.00

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.00.

SRCL stock opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 250.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,315,000 after buying an additional 107,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,775,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,787,000 after purchasing an additional 249,209 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,857,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,560,000 after purchasing an additional 129,543 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,783,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,736,000 after purchasing an additional 99,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,530,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

