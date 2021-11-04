Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Travis Perkins plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travis Perkins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 34.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.