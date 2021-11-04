Truist Boosts TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $300.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target lifted by Truist from $253.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLD. Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.60.

Get TopBuild alerts:

NYSE BLD opened at $259.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.12. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $154.30 and a 1-year high of $264.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in TopBuild by 12.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,901,000 after acquiring an additional 176,876 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in TopBuild by 436.4% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,928 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in TopBuild by 29.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after acquiring an additional 244,069 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TopBuild by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,883,000 after acquiring an additional 37,508 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.