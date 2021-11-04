IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Trading 5.7% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) shares traded up 5.7% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $172.59 and last traded at $172.56. 1,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 310,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.26.

The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.86.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,267,000 after acquiring an additional 254,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,492,000 after purchasing an additional 206,894 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,942,000 after purchasing an additional 174,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.82.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.